Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,338 in the last 365 days.

Women Impact Tech Conference Coming to Denver

Women Impact Tech - personally and professionally

Cable Center in Denver, CO

Technology - Working Together

Dismantling systemic barriers and helping build a supportive community

The more women (and minorities) that enter and don’t leave the field, the better it all gets for everyone.”
— Tracy Chou
DENVER, CO, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just under two weeks, on July 12th and 13th, the Women Impact Tech Conference will be coming to Denver’s Cable Center, celebrating the empowerment of women and providing an outlet to build a supportive community, both in the tech world and in general.

There are 25 sessions scheduled over the two days, covering a wide array of topics, as well as a number of panel discussions. One scheduled for Tuesday, Parents in Tech; Finding Balance, will feature panelists: Kate Thomas, Senior Director of Product Management at VF Corporation; Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Veena Dandapani, SVP Global Head of Products at Western Union. Another, scheduled on Wednesday, Navigating Career Progression & Transitions, will feature the following panelists: Julie Soukup, Vice President of The Medical Memory; Camille Nichols, Board Member at nLight Defense; and Annie Wissner, CMO at Whispir.

The conference, hosting impactful keynotes, networking, and breakout sessions, will strive to help create dynamic conversations surrounding inclusion, innovation, and tech advancement for women across all industries and workplaces. While still, largely, a male-dominated field, there are numerous incredible women making their mark in the tech industry and, hopefully, the numbers of women joining and contributing will continue to grow. As Tracy Chou, CEO at Block Party, said, “The more women (and minorities) that enter and don’t leave the field, the better it all gets for everyone.”

Additional conference information is available at www.womenimpacttech.com.
###

Dawn Wellott
SmartMomGig.com
+1 720-885-6377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Women Impact Tech Conference Coming to Denver

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.