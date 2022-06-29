Women Impact Tech Conference Coming to Denver
Dismantling systemic barriers and helping build a supportive community
The more women (and minorities) that enter and don’t leave the field, the better it all gets for everyone.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just under two weeks, on July 12th and 13th, the Women Impact Tech Conference will be coming to Denver’s Cable Center, celebrating the empowerment of women and providing an outlet to build a supportive community, both in the tech world and in general.
— Tracy Chou
There are 25 sessions scheduled over the two days, covering a wide array of topics, as well as a number of panel discussions. One scheduled for Tuesday, Parents in Tech; Finding Balance, will feature panelists: Kate Thomas, Senior Director of Product Management at VF Corporation; Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Veena Dandapani, SVP Global Head of Products at Western Union. Another, scheduled on Wednesday, Navigating Career Progression & Transitions, will feature the following panelists: Julie Soukup, Vice President of The Medical Memory; Camille Nichols, Board Member at nLight Defense; and Annie Wissner, CMO at Whispir.
The conference, hosting impactful keynotes, networking, and breakout sessions, will strive to help create dynamic conversations surrounding inclusion, innovation, and tech advancement for women across all industries and workplaces. While still, largely, a male-dominated field, there are numerous incredible women making their mark in the tech industry and, hopefully, the numbers of women joining and contributing will continue to grow. As Tracy Chou, CEO at Block Party, said, “The more women (and minorities) that enter and don’t leave the field, the better it all gets for everyone.”
Additional conference information is available at www.womenimpacttech.com.
