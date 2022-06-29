KLAYMAN FILES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST PGA TOUR & DP WORLD TOUR FOR ALLEGED ANTITRUST VIOLATIONS

Commissioners of PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, Also Sued Over Their Alleged Conspiracy vs LIV Golf Tour

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Larry Klayman, Esq., the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, a former U.S. Senate candidate in Florida, and a member of the trial team in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice which broke up the AT&T monopoly during the Reagan administration, along with co-counsel Stephen L. Sulzer who will appear pro hac vice, filed a class action antitrust lawsuit under Florida law for monopolization, market division, refusal to deal (aka group boycott) and civil conspiracy against the PGA Tour and its partner DP World Tour, and their respective heads Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley. Klayman filed the action to halt the defendants’ efforts to restrain trade and commerce, by trying to kill the new LIV Golf Tour.

Klayman had this say to upon the filing of the suit, which is before the 15th Judicial Circuit for Palm Beach County, in a case styled Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al (Civil Action Filing No. 152286168):

“Using the phony pretext of Saudi financing of the LIV Golf Tour (as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour also significantly benefit from a huge amount of Saudi and Middle Eastern money) these defendants have flagrantly sought, through their anti-competitive actions, to harm Florida consumers who would attend PGA Tour and it’s admitted partner DP World Tour golfing tournaments and events, by suspending and fining professional golfers who were formerly on these golf tours, simply because they signed up to play in LIV Golf Tour tournaments and events.

The LIV Golf Tour, which was organized and is led by champion golf legend Greg Norman, is paying large competitive contract fees to big name professional golfers such Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, and Talor Gooch, and a host of other prominent players. It is seeking to establish itself as a potentially significant competitor to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, which these entities apparently will not tolerate. Using their superior market power, as set forth in the class action complaint, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, under the ‘leadership’ of Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley respectively, have set out to kill the LIV Golf Tour.

This anti-competitive and bullying behavior cannot be tolerated in a free-market capitalist economy, or in general, particularly since consumers of the great game of professional tournament golf will be among the big losers if the LIV Golf Tour is destroyed in its infancy. The preservation of the LIV Tour is therefore in the public’s interest!”

View Complaint at www.freedomwatchusa.org.

For more information contact Asher Anderson at (424) 335-5646 or via email at Asher@freedomwatchusa.org