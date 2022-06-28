Submit Release
Managing Fish Populations at Fluvanna Ruritan Lake

Fluvanna Ruritan Lake is a 50-acre impoundment owned by DWR in Fluvanna County. In this report, Johnathan Harris, DWR fisheries biologist, highlights the access and recreational opportunities at this scenic lake located less than 30 minutes from Charlottesville. Johnathan covers management strategies at Fluvanna Ruritan Lake, including techniques the Department uses to increase the lake’s productivity while maintaining proper pH-buffering capacities. Additionally, Johnathan highlights the diverse fish populations at Fluvanna Ruritan Lake and anglers will get a good idea of what they can expect to encounter during a day on the water.

