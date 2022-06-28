PECO to Close Westbound Oregon Avenue Near I-95 for Utility Improvement in South Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close westbound Oregon Avenue between Swanson Street and Front Street in Philadelphia beginning at 6:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The westbound closure will be in place 24/7 through Wednesday, July 20.





During the closure, westbound Oregon Avenue motorists will be directed to use Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Pattison Avenue, and Front Street.





Due to the location of the work zone, large trucks will be prohibited from turning right from northbound Front Street onto eastbound Oregon Avenue. The truck detour will direct drivers to use Front Street, Pattison Avenue, and Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











# # #





