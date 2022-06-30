Join the We Level Up Treatment Center Network in Supporting & Welcoming Upcoming National Recovery Month
We Level Up Proudly Celebrates Addiction & Mental Health National Recovery Month
Sustained recovery requires a steadfast science-based treatment along with family and alumni support. Here at We Level Up, we provide our clients with the necessary tools for a successful recovery.”LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is National Recovery Month?
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment center network.
Since the Biden administration released its proclamation on National Mental Health Awareness Month in 2021, more than 34 states have declared May as a time to raise awareness and promote service-learning initiatives for those with mental illnesses. In 2020 it was estimated that 1 out 5 adults experience some type or another involving their minds which equates to approximately 15 million people who will be diagnosed by 2030 unless something changes.
The pandemic among otherwise mentally healthy individuals has caused a flip in the script as depression and anxiety skyrocket. The COVID crisis is still lingering, but the country finally understands how urgent it really was for people with these illnesses to seek help - because even though there have been many years of awareness about this issue since past disasters or outbreaks (such as Katrina), now we know that anything can happen at any time!
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) started National Recovery Month in 2009 to increase awareness of mental health conditions. This is a time where we celebrate those who live with these illnesses, as well as remember all the people that have lost their lives because they couldn't find help for themselves or others around them before it was too late. Every year there's an event called "National RX Day" which gives you another chance at getting one's life back after struggling against addiction
This long-standing observance educates people about the possibility for those diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders to live healthy lives. It also shows how prevention services, treatment programs, and recovery efforts are essential in order to achieve sustainable happiness within one's self.
Mental Health Treatment along with Addiction Recovery is for Anyone That Needs Help!
Mental health treatment can be essential to overall well-being, and prevention. It works and can help one recover. Millions of Americans each year struggle with mental illness that not only impacts them directly but also affects those around them. Stigma plays an important role in keeping people suffering from these disorders closeted away so they do not feel safe enough or confident asking for help which leads us back full circle - without proper treatment this issue will never go away completely. As new generations become increasingly prone to addiction because society has subconsciously taught the kids how awful things are when dealing inside their own heads.
Acceleration of Overdose Deaths
The recent rise in overdose deaths has been linked to the use of cocaine and Fentanyl. The number involving these drugs is on a steady incline while others like methamphetamines increase significantly after an unexpected upswing last year, according to data from September 2017 through March 2018
The United States' epidemic continues with more people losing their lives every day due specifically to products such as heroin.
Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,088 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady in 2018 with 46,802 deaths. A significant increase in 2019 to 49,860 overdose deaths followed.
U.S. overdose deaths involving psychostimulants with abuse potential from 1999 to 2019. Overdose deaths rose from 547 in 1999 to 16,167 in 2019.
Drug overdose deaths involving cocaine rose from 3,822 in 1999 to 15,883 in 2019.
Drug overdose deaths involving antidepressants have risen steadily from 1,749 in 1999 to 5,269 in 2017. Since then, deaths had remained steady at 5,175 in 2019.
In 2019, there were 70 630 drug-involved overdose deaths reported in the U.S., 68% of which occurred among males. Men are more likely than women to misuse multiple drugs and have an increased risk for death from these substances as well.
There have been many deaths from drug abuse that could be prevented with proper treatment. However, the "tough on crime" rhetoric of our country's decades-long war against drugs coupled with society’s stigma towards those who use substances hinders general adoption rates for life-saving overdose prevention plans.
The illicit manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl have caused an increasing number of overdose cases in the US. The material is 50 times more potent than heroin, making it one of 2019's most dangerous drugs; law enforcement officers have found this Especially tragic because users don't know they're consuming something that can kill them so quickly - without any warning whatsoever!
Warning Signs of Substance Abuse
Identifying potential signs of drug abuse as it pertains to both physical and behavioral changes indicating possible drug abuse is the first step towards helping yourself or your loved one:
- Developing troubles at work or school
- Lying about the substance or how much they use
- Becoming furious when asked about their use
- Changing friends groups
- Secretive behavior, lying, stealing
- Changes to regular habits or mood swings
- Discontinuing social activities
- Unlawful behavior
Suicide is Not a Solution
Suicide does not solve any problems. It only creates new ones for those left behind to navigate the tragedy of their loss. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. and the 3rd leading cause of death among adolescents.
Warning Signs of Suicidal or Concerning Behavior:
- Threats or comments about killing themselves, also known as suicidal ideation, can begin with seemingly harmless thoughts like “I wish I wasn’t here” but can become more overt and dangerous.
- Increased alcohol and drug use
- Aggressive behavior. A person who’s feeling suicidal may experience higher levels of aggression and rage than they are used to.
- Social withdrawal from friends, family, and the community.
- Dramatic mood swings indicate that a loved one is not feeling stable and may feel suicidal.
- Preoccupation with talking, writing or thinking about death.
- Impulsive or reckless behavior.
Resources
Prevention, treatment, and recovery programs across the nation will be hosting both virtual events in September to discuss strides made in mental health. People with substantial lengths of time spent recovering from substance-related disorders share their success stories so that awareness can increase for those who are struggling or just beginning their journey towards wellness.
Mental health is a subject that many people are still learning about. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with it, and the best way for one may be different from someone else’s life experience or situation. Families and prospective patients can research curated resource niches to get help, including:
- Family Program
- Holistic Therapy Approach
- Alumni Program
- Intervention Services
- Detox Treatment Programs
- Inpatient Rehab Facilities
- Dual Diagnosis Therapy
- Mental Health Treatment
- Relapse Prevention Planning
Many experience their own individual journeys in recovery, but nobody is alone. The hope and support from loved ones will be some of the most valuable resources as we go through recovery. With awareness spread across America about mental health issues like depression or anxiety disorder; it’s time now more than ever before to stop judging those who struggle with mental health issues, and instead, offer them understanding so they can have the courage to move forward.
A professional treatment facility provides world-class addiction and mental health dual diagnosis treatment with round-the-clock medical professionals available to help you cope. We work as an integrated team providing support through evidence-based therapy and other aspects of mental health and substance abuse treatment. Make this an opportunity to reclaim one's life. Call today to speak with one a professional treatment specialist. Trained counselors know what you are going through and will answer all questions.
About We Level Up Treatment Centers
"At We Level Up, we know that sustained recovery requires a steadfast science-based treatment along with family and alumni support." Said Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up treatment center network.
“We Level Up Recovery Centers is a leader in the addiction treatment industry. We know that medical detox and residential rehabilitation are just one step of many needed for sustainable change, so the goal is to level up beyond those initial steps with dual diagnosis mental health care combined into an intensive science-based program as well as complete support from family members or alumni groups." Said Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO of the We Level Up Recovery Centers organization.
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to the individual and their individual plan to the program. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit one's situation, connect with an advisor who can discuss your particular c
We Level Up treatment center network locations include:
1. We Level Up New Jersey behavioral health center
2. We Level Up Florida behavioral health center
3. We Level Up Fort Lauderdale behavioral health center
4. We Level Up Tamarac rehab center
5. We Level Up Boca Raton alcohol rehab center admissions office
6. We Level Up California rehab center
We Level Up's treatment centers coming soon locations are to include:
7. We Level Up Washington behavioral health center
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business.
Sources:
[1] SAMHSA – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration https://welevelup.com/news/national-recovery-month/
[2] The White House – https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/04/30/a-proclamation-on-national-mental-health-awareness-month-2021/
[3]National Alliance on Mental Illness – www.nami.org/About-MentalIllness/Common-with-Mental-Illness/Risk-of-Suicide
[4] https://welevelup.com/
Alexandra Krotkevich
We Level Up treatment centers
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
We Level Up FL Mental Health Center