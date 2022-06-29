Summer Grilling Staple: How-to guide for making the perfect grilled corn
EINPresswire.com/ -- From cookouts to celebrations, summertime grilling has become a social activity that brings together family, friends, and loved ones. Access to fresh, seasonal ingredients and various summer flavors can enhance dishes and bring them to life. A great way to further elevate your dish is to pair it with an equally tasty side. Sweet corn is always a winner, especially when charred on the grill and brushed with flavorful compound butter and sea salt. It’s the cook’s choice to make the corn the star of the show. Dishes such as elote or charred corn salad with feta cheese are small examples of summer delights to accompany the grilling menu.
The first decision is selecting which grilling method to use. Removing the husks, cooking in wrapped foil, or leaving the husk on are some popular methods of grilling corn. Don’t worry about boiling the corn, because our greatest task is bringing out the charred and smoky flavors from the grilling process.
Cooking without the husk:
Remove both the husk and silk from the corn. Heat the grill to 425 degrees. Next, apply your favorite seasonings such as a Cajun seasoning, garlic herb, or even a chipotle seasoning. Rub the corn with olive oil and place it on the grill. Grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside. Another option is cooking the corn in a grilling grate using the same cooking method.
Cooking with the husk:
Partially pull the husk back while being careful not to fully remove it. Remove the silk. Apply the corn with your favorite aromatics. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side to get a beautiful char.
Cooking wrapped in aluminum foil:
Wrap the corn in aluminum foil and grill it for 3-4 minutes on each side. It is important to note that while this technique is easy to clean up and doesn’t leave a mess, it procures the least amount of flavor compared to the methods listed above. Eat immediately with your favorite sauce or cut the corn off the cob using the recipe below. Enjoy!
Recipe:
Charred Corn Salad
The sweet corn and salty feta cheese captivates the making of the perfect salad for a great
BBQ!
Time to cook -15 minutes
No. of People to Serve 4
Ingredients:
4 ears of corn, charred and shucked
1 pt. heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
2 Persian cucumbers, small diced
½ c. feta cheese, crumbled
¼ c. parsley, chopped
¼ c. mint, chopped
¼ c. lemon juice
¾ c. olive oil
1-2 tps. garlic powder
Instruction
Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Season the corn with olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and allow to cool. In a stainless- steel bowl, cut the corn off the cob. Add olive oil, lemon juice, mint, parsley, cucumber, and tomato. Garnish with feta cheese. Serve!
About Chef Ryan Rondeno
Private Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno, is a true master of his trade and is ready to shake up the restaurant industry by bringing elegant dishes, bold flavor, and simple technique to the home front. His masterful cuisine has been relished at large-scale culinary events, gala dinners, and as a personal chef to some of the most notable names in the industry such as:
* Diddy * Will Smith * Common * Tyrese Gibson * Robert Smith * * Xhibit * Mercedes-Benz * Lamborghini * Will McGinest * LA Philharmonic
Chef Ryan is making his lavish recipes available to people across the U.S. as he offers some trade secrets, training through simple techniques, tips, and tricks, and revealing signature recipes for all ages. With a passion for French, Italian, and Regional American Cuisine, his focus remains on local, sustainable cuisine with a strong emphasis on bold flavors—not to mention the love of New Orleans cuisine and fresh California flavors.
Chef Rondeno is the founder and owner of Rondeno Culinary Designs and the Rondeno Spice Collection (Nola Creole Rub, Citrus Herb Rub, and Ancho-Chili BBQ Rub) designed to help cooks of all skill levels enhance the flavor of the dishes. His culinary focus is on the use of grass-fed organic meats and locally-grown organic produce.
FoodCulture App
Chef Rondeno offers simple recipes that will bring unique and tasty experiences to the kitchen table with his FoodCulture App.
