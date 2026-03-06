Ashley Paul’s 'Finding Rhythm' Track of the Week on Ascension Radio as KlubJumpers Remix Climbs U.S. MediaBase Chart

Ashley Paul continues to build momentum her single “Finding Rhythm” featuring Deniece Pearson earns Track of the Week while climbing the U.S. MediaBase chart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International dance-pop recording artist Ashley Paul continues to build momentum on the global dance scene as her single “Finding Rhythm” featuring Deniece Pearson earns Track of the Week on the Ascension Energy Mix Show while simultaneously climbing the U.S. MediaBase Dance Chart, where the KlubJumpers Remix currently sits at #21. This is all just following the # 5 peak position Ashley’s song received on the Uk Music Week Pop Chart .Hosted by acclaimed radio personality Peter Bedard, the Ascension Energy Mix Show has become a respected platform for highlighting emerging and established artists within the international dance music community. With 3.5 million listeners in Canada , Uk , Germany, Australia , USA and France . Ashley Paul’s “Finding Rhythm” was selected as the show’s featured Track of the Week, spotlighting the song’s high-energy production and club-ready sound.The KlubJumpers Remix of “Finding Rhythm” has been gaining strong traction with DJs and mix shows across the country, pushing the track to #21 on the U.S. MediaBase Dance Chart, a key industry indicator tracking airplay and club support across American dance radio .Known for her vibrant dance music catalog and international appeal, Ashley Paul has continued to build a strong presence within the electronic and pop dance landscape. With tracks receiving airplay on SiriusXM, international mix shows, and club circuits worldwide, she remains one of the genre’s consistent emerging voices.“Finding Rhythm” reflects Ashley Paul’s signature sound—combining uplifting vocals with high-energy electronic production designed for both radio and dance floors.The growing success of the track follows a string of milestones for the artist, including her hit single “Bingo Baby,” which surpassed one million streams, along with international radio support and touring appearances across Europe and the United Kingdom and USA.With continued support from DJs, mix shows, and dance radio worldwide, “Finding Rhythm” is quickly becoming one of Ashley Paul’s standout club records as it continues its upward trajectory on the U.S. MediaBase chart.

