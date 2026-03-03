Heather Marianna’s “A Toast To Hollywood” Signature Luxury Gifting Suite Elevates Awards Season Gifting in Beverly Hills

Heather Marianna, Jeremy Piven Heather Marianna, Gilles Marini Nigel Lythgoe, Lisa Huscher Eugenia Kuzmina Paul Oakenfold

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Tinseltown’s biggest television night, A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite produced by The Marianna Group , returns March 12, 2026, for an unforgettable day of red carpet glamour, curated experiences, and premium gifting. The annual soiree, hosted by beauty entrepreneur Heather Marianna, welcomes a guest list of celebrities, media, and VIPs to discover the season’s most captivating brands in beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and philanthropy.“Every year my goal is to create an atmosphere where our guests feel truly celebrated while spotlighting incredible emerging and established brands,” says Marianna. “For 2026, we’re elevating the experience with more wellness, beauty, and lifestyle partners than ever—so everyone leaves feeling pampered, inspired, and connected.”Featured Brands and ActivationsGuests will explore a curated showcase of innovative products and experiences, including:• Avery Crumrine, young author of Intention Into Action;• Ageis Formulas and PetAmpLife, wellness supplements supporting vitality for people and pets;• Beaut. Beauty Co., mindful beauty and self-care essentials;• Bold & Zeal™, fashion that supports the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation;• La Colina Retreats, exclusive wellness escapes in southern Chile;• Caviar Gold, premium medical-grade cannabis;• Conversion Brand founder Alisha Schenck, offering brand-growth consultations;• Dr. Betty Murray featuring Menrva for Women, non-invasive hormonal and health testing;• Essence Ring, wearable aromatherapy diffuser jewelry as seen on Shark Tank;• Gold Naturals Hemp, PhD-developed CBD and THC wellness remedies;• Griz Fit, high-performance supplements;• HCI Hair Solutions, expert consultations on hair restoration;• HumaTek, humanitarian-driven technology innovations;• Libra Lash & Lip Co., luxe lashes and nutrient-rich lip care;• Limitless Living Feng Shui, personalized energy alignment consults;• N8iV Beauty, Indigenous-owned skincare grounded in ancestral wisdom;• Phylo Beauty, plant-powered, sustainable skincare;• Precisely Me by Alexa Junae, clean, high-performance beauty;• SaaS, showcasing AI marketing strategies;• Sugarhill Sunset Premium Candle Co., debuting a custom Hollywood-inspired scent;• The Aurora Method creator Tracey Doyle, presenting Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky;• Tru EnergySkincare, the 10 Minute Natural Face Lift;• VIVÉA44 Beauty by Janelle Gonzalez, results-driven skincare.Guests will enjoy tastings by Dulce Vida Tequila and Empress 1908 Gin, alongside chef-driven bites from Brunch House OC. Arrival treats include Brooklyn’s Bakery Bites mini cheesecakes, DoH Creamery’s homemade ice cream, and elegant caviar tastings from Caspian Queen Caviar. Hive₂Ø’s honey-infused beverages add a refined touch from the first sip.The event blends indulgence with purpose. Soul & Beauty MEDx will host a pop-up med spa offering select celebrity guests complimentary Botox and vitamin injections. Radiant Heart by Christine Morgenstern Shin provides Nervous System Reset Consultations using Super Patch technology to promote balance and calm.Red-carpet glow-ups come courtesy of returning sponsor Pixi Beauty, offering professional makeup touch-ups with its skincare-infused cosmetics.Hosted by Lisa Huscher, Sunshine Secret of OC will conduct live interviews showcasing celebrity and founder stories, while The Women’s Channel and The 262 Women’s Project spotlight women-led brands and purpose-driven storytelling.Every attendee will depart with beautifully curated gift bag selections featuring:• Avid Love lingerie and loungewear;• Books by Dawn Tolkenson, B.B. Gabriel, and Kim Sorrelle;• Cotrini luxury skincare enriched with salmon DNA;• Empower Wellness gift cards for spa and red-light treatments;• Fairytale Fragrance Co., offering personalized scent gifting;• Glitter~N~Bliss, bold beauty and hair products;• Omera Press, bedtime storybooks promoting literacy;• Snuggle Puppy, the comforting pet plush;• The Style Den of Marina del Rey, luxury fashion gift cards;• Velvet Eyewear, women-centered sunglasses;• Wise Girl Cosmetics, inclusive beauty designed for individuality.Imagic Touch Events and Flower Song LA will transform the Beverly Hills venue with striking florals and balloon artistry. The event’s charitable partner, Kiss My Paws Rescue, reflects Marianna’s dedication to supporting animal welfare.The Marianna Group is a woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production firm specializing in brand strategy, red carpet events, and experiential activations. The company helps brands shine through high-profile collaborations at the intersection of luxury, lifestyle, and purpose.Past attendees have included Blanca Blanco, Carlo Mendez, Celeste Fianna, Eugenia Kuzmina, Paul Oakenfold, Gilles Marini, Kym Whitley, Martín Rodríguez, Sofia Milos, and many more.BeautyKitchen.net | BeautyBrandCoaching.com | @beautybrandcoaching

