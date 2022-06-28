Submit Release
Southbound Route 28 Daylight Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on southbound Route 28 in Aspinwall and Sharpsburg boroughs and O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, June 29-30 weather permitting.

Southbound Route 28 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from the Virginia Avenue Extension on-ramp to just north of the Etna/Butler (Exit 5) interchange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.  Crews from Golden Triangle Construction, Inc. will conduct temporary asphalt placement work.

The on-ramps from Virginia Avenue Extension and the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 will be placed in a stop condition.

Please allow extra time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


