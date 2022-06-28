PennDOT to Begin 5th Street Bridge Removal, Roadway Reconstruction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin Tuesday, July 5, on an improvement project to remove the 5th Street bridge over the abandoned Conrail line, and reconstruct the roadway between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The 5th Street structure is one of two deteriorating bridges that PennDOT is removing under a $7.8 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds. Construction finished last month to remove the bridge that carried Erie Avenue over an abandoned Conrail line and to rebuild the roadway between 3rd Street and Lawrence Street.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, 5th Street will be closed and detoured between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street through July 2023 for bridge demolition and roadway reconstruction.

Bristol Street will also be closed and detoured at the intersection with 5th Street beginning Tuesday, July 5, through early November, for water main relocation.

During the closures, the following detours (maps below) will be in place for passenger vehicles, trucks and pedestrians:

Northbound 5th Street Passenger and Truck Detour : Left on Hunting Park Avenue, Right on 6th Street and Right on Cayuga Street;



Southbound 5th Street Passenger Vehicle Detour When Bristol Street Is Closed : Right on Cayuga Street, Left on 6th Street and Left on Hunting Park Avenue;



Southbound 5th Street Passenger Vehicle Detour When Bristol Street Is Open : Left on Bristol Street, Right on Rising Sun Avenue and Right on Hunting Park Avenue;



Southbound 5th Street Truck Detour : Turn left on Wyoming Avenue, Right on Rising Sun Avenue and Right on Hunting Park Avenue; and



Pedestrian Detour : Bristol Street, 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.



Local access will be maintained up to the closures. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or on the detour routes because backups and delays will occur.

The purpose of this project is to remove a deteriorating bridge in poor condition, provide a long-term transportation facility that is built to current standards and capable of handling the volume of expected traffic along this city street, and ensure a safe and efficient movement of multi-model transportation along a locally important network.

For more information, including a project fact sheet available in English and Spanish, visit the Erie Avenue-5th Street project page.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

