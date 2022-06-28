Submit Release
NOTICE: Game and Fish licensing systems offline July 9

All Wyoming Game and Fish Department licensing systems will be offline and unavailable beginning 7 a.m. July 9.

Cheyenne - All Wyoming Game and Fish Department licensing systems will be offline and unavailable beginning 7 a.m. July 9. The department must take systems offline for annual testing.  While offline no one will be able to purchase hunting or fishing licenses, permits or stamps on the Game and Fish website or from any license-selling agent across the state. The public is urged to plan ahead and buy necessary licenses early. Systems are expected to be back online by July 10.

