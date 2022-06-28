Dr. Robin B. to Speak at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ in New Orleans

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacist/health coach Dr. Robin B. will be a featured speaker at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans on Saturday, July 1. The event is known as the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture, and communities. At 11:35 a.m. EDT, she will sit on a Health Hub panel called “You Will Lose It: Steps to Healthy Weight Loss & Keeping it Off.” Then at 2 p.m. EDT, she will join Dr. Columbus Batiste and Essence VP Stephanie Hodges-Dunivan for a panel titled “Before I Let Go: Mental Shifts & Biological Obstacles Blocking Weight Loss.”

Dr. Robin B will bring her experience, expertise, and unique perspective to each of these conversations, as she does regularly as pharmacist, entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, host of The Dose Show podcast (@thedoseshow), and social media influencer. She is also a former athlete — having participated in competitive cheerleading, ice skating, and soccer — and she also has her own gender neutral skincare line called Muze Labs. However, the role she embraces most is that of “philanthropist” in that her greatest desire is to share what she knows about health, wellness, optimized nutrition, and holistic living with the public. She has been featured in Sheen, California Gazette, Enspire, and more.

Being a busy woman herself, Dr. B knows how frustrating it can be to want to stay fit but not have the time to devote to gym visits. To that end, she developed transformational fitness workouts that she shares with people of any fitness level via the Dr. Robin B Fitness App, and she’s proud to be the first black pharmacist to do it. Her goal is to help the public move beyond metabolism boosters and other weight loss pills.

During the Essence panels, Dr. Robin will speak to the truth about excess body weight: that it’s only one of multiple factors — including mental wellbeing — to consider when assessing overall health. She will also delve into the science of weight loss, including metabolism, diet, exercise, and mindset. Register now to see her speak virtually or in person.

For more information about Dr. Robin B or to book promotional interviews and appearances, email: info@plugstar.net.