MDC offers free fish cleaning clinic July 7 at Maryville

Maryville, Mo. – Catching a fish is fun, cooking and eating freshwater fish is a rewarding follow up. But in between, the quality of cleaning and care of fresh-caught fish can determine how good they taste. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free fish cleaning clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Mozingo Lake on the outskirts of Maryville.

“This fish cleaning clinic is for more experience anglers because we will be covering things like prepping fish for cleaning, different types of ways to clean fish, and how to store fish after cleaning,” said Brandon Johnson, MDC community education assistant.

To clean a fish means to prepare the flesh for cooking. Sometimes the meat is filleted off the bones. Fish can also be cleaned whole. Bony filets from fish such as carp can be scored for cooking in hot oil, which softens or dissolves the bones. Keeping dressed fish cool and clean is important, too. This clinic will teach the safe and efficient ways to turn the catch into table fare.

The clinic is open to participants ages 7 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16 to 65 will need a valid Missouri fishing permit. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45t.