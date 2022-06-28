Government Launches Nova Scotia Loyal Prototyping

CANADA, June 28 - The government is taking the next step in its commitment to create a new provincial buy local program and encouraging Nova Scotians to offer ideas and opinions on its development.

The program – Nova Scotia Loyal – is now in the prototyping phase. This phase launched today, June 28, and will include a team visiting stores and markets across the province this summer to research consumer behaviour and hear directly from Nova Scotians.

“Nova Scotia Loyal will be a buy local program like no other – a compelling call to action, highly visible and supported by a rewards program,” said Premier Tim Houston. “For it to have the greatest impact, we need Nova Scotians to buy in and help build it with us. The prototyping phase will give people an opportunity to tell us more about what it means to be Nova Scotia Loyal.”

In addition to the work of the prototyping team, the government will be working with retailers of all sizes and has also launched an engagement campaign to hear from people about Nova Scotia Loyal branding, including the creative look and feel. There will be a variety of ways to provide feedback, including in person, on the Nova Scotia Loyal website and on social media.

“We’re establishing Nova Scotia Loyal to build on everything that’s great about our province – and make things even better. This is about fuelling our local economy and boosting provincial pride,” said Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development. “We are eager to hear from Nova Scotians about what they value most when it comes to motivating them to use their buying power here at home. This direct feedback will help us shape Nova Scotia Loyal.”

Implementing Nova Scotia Loyal – a first-of-its-kind buy local program – is an important part of the Economic Development Minister’s mandate. The Departments of Agriculture and Fisheries and Aquaculture are also playing a key role by supporting the implementation of the program.

Quotes: Masstown Market began buying locally grown and made produce and products over 50 years ago. What began as a collaborative practice of supporting local farmers and providing quality healthy foods to local communities is possibly even more important today. Supporting local businesses and working together through Nova Scotia Loyal can only help to improve Nova Scotians’ food security, protecting our communities and the businesses that supply them. Laurie Jennings, Owner, Masstown Market Ltd. We have ambitious goals when it comes to buying local – to have 20 per cent of all food purchased by Nova Scotians to be grown or produced in Nova Scotia by 2030. Nova Scotia Loyal will strengthen our foundational work in building the buy local file in close partnership with industry, retail and foodservice. Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture As a sustainable source of high-quality, healthy protein, local seafood has been a mainstay on kitchen tables all across this province for generations. Together, the fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing industries are well positioned to help deliver more local food to more families. Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Quick Facts: the goal of Nova Scotia Loyal is a 10 per cent shift in demand to local products

Davis Pier Consulting is leading the prototyping phase of Nova Scotia Loyal

accessibility and equity are key pillars in the prototyping research

-30-