TacMed Solutions™ Announces New Director of Marketing, Don Smith
EINPresswire.com/ -- TacMed Solutions™ is excited to welcome Don Smith to the team as the new Director of Marketing. Don brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in marketing planning, strategy, and execution that will help guide our company in its relentless pursuit to best serve and support our customers.
“We’re pleased to have Don joining the TacMed Solution marketing team. With his extensive background in marketing, Don brings valuable insights and an unmatched skill set that will accelerate our growth and generate customer-focused results,” Said Will Wennberg, CEO of TacMed Solutions.
Prior to joining TacmMed Solutions™, Don spent over 13 years with Family Dollar stores as Vice-President of Marketing where he developed successful market strategies for the company. He established a surround sound marketing platform that included Digital, Print, Social, Targeted, and Ethnic marketing programs. Before that, he spent a number of years in the Nutritional industry most notably as Executive Vice-President of Merchandising and Marketing with General Nutrition Centers (GNC). In addition to this, Don was in classical marketing roles with Nabisco and Coca-Cola, overseeing various aspects of their marketing and research services.
About TacMed Solutions™
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. We develop and manufacture customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for Warfighters, First Responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care.
Zack Flathmann
TacMed Solutions
+1 888-822-6331
email us here