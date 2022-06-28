Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,983 in the last 365 days.

Juneau Jury Finds Fenton Jacobs Guilty of Murder

June 27, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau jury found 43-year-old Fenton L. Jacobs guilty of murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, and harassment in the first degree. The jury found the defendant not guilty of murder in the first degree.

At trial, the evidence showed that at approximately 10 p.m. on May 1, 2019, Jacobs threatened two men with a knife while in the Foodland IGA parking lot. Several hours later, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 2, 2019, Jacobs stabbed 47-year-old Scott Campbell five times with a roughly 4-inch knife, causing severe injuries to Campbell’s abdomen, which led to his death several hours later. The stabbing occurred in downtown Juneau near the intersection of Front and Franklin Streets. Although Jacobs and Campbell engaged in a verbal disagreement earlier in the night, no evidence at trial indicated that the two men knew each other prior to that evening. After Juneau Police Officers detained Jacobs, he spat blood and saliva on an officer.

The jury trial began in mid-May and concluded in early June, with jurors returning a verdict on June 3, 2022.

Superior Court Judge Amy G. Mead presided over the jury trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2022. Jacobs faces up to 99 years in prison for the murder in the second -degree conviction, up to 5 years in prison for each of the assault in the third-degree convictions, and up to 1 year for the harassment conviction.

CONTACT: Juneau District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum and Assistant District Attorney Katherine H. Lybrand prosecuted the case. They may be reached at Jessalyn.gillum@alaska.gov or katherine.lybrand@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at Patty.Sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368.

You just read:

Juneau Jury Finds Fenton Jacobs Guilty of Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.