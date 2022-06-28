Summer’s Here – and College Settlement Camp is Open: 100 Years of Transforming the Lives of Philadelphia Kids

College Settlement celebrates the 100th anniversary of their summer camp programs in 2022. Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett (center) visited the Horsham camp grounds of College Settlement Camp on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for the 90th College Settlement Camp "June Supper" for the community. College Settlement of Philadelphia kicked off the 100th summer of their Summer Camps program on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Over 1,000 Philly Kids in Day Camp, Over 100 in Overnight Camp in Horsham Currently, with more to come

We have hit the ground running with our day camp program, with several hundred kids here every day.” — Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement of Philadelphia