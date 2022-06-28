Summer’s Here – and College Settlement Camp is Open: 100 Years of Transforming the Lives of Philadelphia Kids
Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett (center) visited the Horsham camp grounds of College Settlement Camp on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for the 90th College Settlement Camp "June Supper" for the community.
Over 1,000 Philly Kids in Day Camp, Over 100 in Overnight Camp in Horsham Currently, with more to come
We have hit the ground running with our day camp program, with several hundred kids here every day.”HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The College Settlement of Philadelphia, currently celebrating the 100th anniversary of their summer camp programs, opened this summer’s camp programs with the first of their two-week day camp programs for Philadelphia children.
— Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement of Philadelphia
Over the coming weeks, the College Settlement Camp grounds in Horsham will host over 1,000 day campers and over 80 overnight campers. The first two-week session began on Monday, June 20th, while the second two-week session begins on Tuesday, July 5th.
“Our first group of campers arrived from Philadelphia neighborhoods to our lush, green camp grounds in Horsham last Monday morning,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “Following a busy week of activities that included our 90th June Community Supper and our partnership with the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium for a vaccination day in North Philadelphia, we have hit the ground running with our day camp program, with several hundred kids here every day in both overnight and day camps.”
Camp counselors include young adults from over 13 countries – including Spain, Poland, Finland, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Brazil and the United Kingdom – as well as from the United States work with College Settlement Camp to give campers the most affordable and enjoyable summer camp program possible.
On Thursday, June 9th, Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett (12th District) visited the College Settlement June Community Supper to present “Congratulations” from the Senate of Pennsylvania. In her remarks, presented to the over 200 campers, family members, board and staff members in attendance, Collett noted that College Settlement was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the College Settlement Camp in Horsham, and that they have been offering underserved children of the City of Philadelphia an enjoyable, educational summer camp experience with an active summer day camp and overnight programs.
“Throughout its history, the College Settlement Camp has developed a strong reputation for the highest quality of service,” Collett stated in the proclamation. “By steady adherence to the principles of fairness, reliability and integrity, it has become a leader in the community and a model that is worthy of emulation.”
For children ages 7 to 12 years old, College Settlement offers 2-week Day Camp sessions that run Monday through Friday, and campers have the opportunity to attend two 2-week sessions for a total of 4 weeks per summer.
Sessions are two weeks of action-packed fun and adventure, with unforgettable experiences each day. Children will swim each day in the day camp’s beautiful, recently renovated, swimming pool, with lessons available for non-swimmers. Other fun activities include bike riding, challenge courses, sports, arts & crafts, and special occasions like “Pirate Day.”
Also offered is an Overnight Camp for children ages 8 to 12, as well as Teen Adventure programs for children ages 13 and 14 years old.
“We are proud to maintain our commitment to offering award-winning programs, while still subsidizing every child’s fee from 51 percent to 87 percent,” Dougherty noted. “College Settlement Camp continues to be one of the most affordable as well as longest established camps in the entire region. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we are proud to be able to offer our lowest prices for all our campers’ families. In addition to our lowest fees, we are also able to offer camp scholarships to families requiring additional financial assistance.”
Registration for this summer’s day camps and overnight camps, as well as the teen adventure program, is available through the College Settlement Camp website at http://www.collegesettlement.org.
About College Settlement:
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group. Additional information is available at http://www.CollegeSettlement.org.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+ +1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn