Uniting Communities One Concert at a Time: The Jazz Sanctuary’s Enduring Mission Alan Segal, Founder of The Jazz Sanctuary Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region.

“All Are Invited” as Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit continues its mission across the region this summer

There’s something truly special that happens in those moments—the music lifts, the musicians respond, and together, we create something greater than the sum of its parts.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniting communities one concert at a time – the enduring mission of The Jazz Sanctuary – continues this summer as Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit brings their scintillating sounds to three free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region over the next two months.“Nothing delights us more than having a warm and receptive audience in front of us,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “There’s something truly special that happens in those moments—the music lifts, the musicians respond, and together, we create something greater than the sum of its parts. All of us at The Jazz Sanctuary are deeply grateful for our audiences and we hope you’ll join us whenever you can.“I invite everyone to be part of our Jazz Sanctuary events – always free and open to the public—because we believe music should be shared without barriers. Over the past 14 years, I’ve witnessed countless moments where politics, religion, race, or creed simply don’t matter. What remains is the joy of the music, the power of connection, and the shared experience of community,” Segal noted.“Our goal has always been to build an organization that unites people and serves the greater good – welcoming all, despite their differences,” added Segal. “Every message we send begins and ends with the same simple phrase: ‘All are invited.’ And we mean it. I look forward to welcoming you to one of our upcoming events and sharing in the music and camaraderie that continue to define The Jazz Sanctuary.”This July and August’s slate of concerts by the musicians and performers of The Jazz Sanctuary include:• Thursday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Summer Concert in the Churchyard, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (313 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106) – An outdoor concert as part of St. Peter’s “Summer Concert in the Churchyard” series features live music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). This free, two-hour concert is open to the public.• Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333) – The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will bring their popular “Jazz & Joe” series – featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, and dessert treats -- in a return to the Main Line with a 105-minute concert which is free and open to the public.• Thursday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067) – Enjoy an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This 90-minute concert is free and open to all.In addition to these three public events, the musicians and performers of The Jazz Sanctuary will be appearing at a number of private events during August.Weekly updates to The Jazz Sanctuary events schedule are available atThe Jazz Sanctuary’s continued success is made possible by more than 100 generous individual donors and corporate sponsors—including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global—whose support helps keep jazz free, live, and thriving across the region.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.thejazzsanctuary.com

