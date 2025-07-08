Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations Launches Season Two of Podcast 'Storytelling with a Purpose' as Firm Enters 26th Year

Jim DeLorenzo, principal of Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations and host of the podcast/video series, Storytelling with a Purpose. (Photo by Katarina Kojic) Hosted by veteran public relations professional Jim DeLorenzo – the principal of Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations – Storytelling with a Purpose explores the essential role storytelling plays in communication, branding, and business growth. Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations, the Philadelphia-based boutique consultancy serving entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, marks the start of its 26th year with the launch of Season Two of its podcast and video series, Storytelling with a Purpose.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations , the Philadelphia-based boutique consultancy serving entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, marks the start of its 26th year with the launch of Season Two of its podcast and video series, Storytelling with a Purpose Hosted by veteran public relations professional Jim DeLorenzo – the principal of Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations – Storytelling with a Purpose explores the essential role storytelling plays in communication, branding, and business growth. Season Two places a special emphasis on media training — helping business leaders, podcast guests, and hosts communicate with greater clarity, confidence, and authenticity.“Over the last three decades, I’ve helped hundreds of professionals uncover the heart of their story,” said DeLorenzo. “Season Two focuses on how media training empowers people to step into interviews, podcasts, presentations, and live events with confidence. Whether you’re a guest or a host, it’s not just what you say — it’s how you say it, and why it matters.”Season Two episodes explore topics such as:• How media training improves on-camera and on-mic presence• What separates a great podcast guest from a forgettable one?• Why preparation, practice, and message clarity lead to better engagement• Real-world examples and interviews with media-savvy professionalsThe new season builds on the success of Season One, which featured interviews with civic leaders, startup founders, authors, nonprofit executives, and creatives from across Greater Philadelphia and beyond. All episodes are produced in collaboration with SBX Productions and recorded at the SBX Studio at the Pyramid Club of Philadelphia.“Jim understands that podcasting isn’t just about hitting record — it’s about delivering a message that resonates,” said Vince Quinn, Co-Founder and Creative Director of SBX Productions. “His approach to media training helps professionals show up prepared, authentic, and impactful, whether they’re behind the mic or in front of the camera.”New episodes are available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms including:🎧 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/44M30rn 🎧 Spotify: https://bit.ly/45TNavX 🎧 Amazon Music: https://bit.ly/4eB7Jj7 🎧 YouTube: https://bit.ly/4ldC9u1 New episodes are also posted on the show’s website: https://bit.ly/3IeHVNA As his firm enters its 26th year, DeLorenzo reflects on a year filled with high-impact client collaborations:“Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with an incredible range of clients — from helping FAN EXPO Philadelphia achieve record-breaking attendance at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, to securing a memorable ceremonial first pitch for celebrity guest Dolph Lundgren at a Phillies game — a highlight not just for me, but for the FAN EXPO team and Mr. Lundgren himself,” DeLorenzo said.“I’ve coached entrepreneurs like Veronica Ferrante through media training, driven strategic campaigns for The Schuylkill Navy, the Knecht Cup Regatta, and The Jazz Sanctuary, and supported the missions of rising platforms like VNYLab and SBX Productions,” added DeLorenzo. “Whether building community buzz around the first-ever Puppetry Camp at All Hallows in Wyncote, or guiding long-standing institutions, every engagement reminds me why I love this work. Helping people tell authentic, impactful stories is a privilege — and I’m grateful for the trust of my clients.”To learn more about Storytelling with a Purpose, media training services, or to inquire about working with Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations, visit https://www.jhdenterprises.com

