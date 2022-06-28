Contract patch adds to delays in Snake River Canyon

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews Lewis & Lewis, Inc. and H-K Contractors will be milling in Snake River Canyon, US 26/89 today between road marker 138 and 139, just north of Astoria as part of a district-wide contract patch project. The crews are scheduled to perform the milling work today and have tentatively scheduled the paving work for July 11th and 12th.

“The scope of work in this area will be to mill an inch of asphalt and replace it with an inch of new pavement. The patch near Astoria is about 4000 feet long. Milling began today and should only last today if all goes to plan,” WYDOT resident engineer Darrin Robinson said.

“Paving will be done on July 11th per their schedule now. It should just be one day of paving. This is not a long term project,” he added.

Traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane with a pilot car, under the direction of flaggers and traffic control devices. Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.