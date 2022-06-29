Knifeworks Cuts Through the Competition, Named one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022

Continuing its tradition as a top online retailer in the United States, Knifeworks is excited to be recognized for their traffic growth and quality online store

COLUMBIA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released on Wednesday, June 29th, Newsweek's list of Fasted Growing Online Shops recognizes online retailers experiencing rapid growth and trending in the market with brands that show high levels of quality service and trust. The survey focused on 3 areas: Sales, Traffic and Website Technical Details. To qualify, online shops had to meet the following criteria:• At least 1 million website visits and $1 million in revenue from the U.S.• Growth in both traffic and revenue over the last 24 months• More than 50% of sales and traffic coming from the U.S.Newsweek previously ranked Knifeworks among the Best Online Shops in 2020 and 2021 in the Outdoor category, based on:• Structure & Usability• Trust & Security• Service & Communications• Payment• Purchase & Delivery• Technical Performance• Likelihood of PurchaseA score out of 10 was determined for each online retailer. Those with the highest scores were awarded “Best Online Shops 2021.” Knifeworks landed at 8.09 out of a possible 10, ranking it among the highest in the Outdoor category.“Our No. 1 goal at Knifeworks is to provide the best possible customer experience,” said founder Roger Claunch. “We provide our customers with the most value for their dollar by keeping our prices among the lowest on the internet while providing excellent customer service.”Knifeworks was launched in 1998 by Claunch with the mission to meet customer demand by having what they need on hand. As a result, Knifeworks now is one of the largest online knife retailers in the world, with a large in-stock inventory ready to ship.Among its other services, Knifeworks offers custom laser engraving, produced in-house to pass along savings to customers. Personalized engravings are available on such things as flasks, Maglites, money clips, and a variety of knives and tools.