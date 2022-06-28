Submit Release
Chief Justice Beatty Authorizes Get a Lawyer Week in Charleston County

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

DONALD W. BEATTY
CHIEF JUSTICE

MEDIA CONTACT:
Office of Public Information
(803) 734-1800
mvjones@sccourts.org

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 28, 2022) – Charleston County defendants out on surety bonds or personal recognizance bonds who have not responded to recent notices to appear in court will get a friendly chance to reestablish connection with the court system during Get a Lawyer Week, Tuesday, July 5 – Friday, July 8.

Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has authorized the General Sessions Court in Charleston County to hold Get a Lawyer Week. The event will take place under the guidance of Circuit Court Judge Deadra L. Jefferson, the Chief Judge for Administrative Purposes for General Sessions matters in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Defendants who cannot hire a lawyer must come in person during July 5 – 8 to the Charleston County O.T. Wallace Building, 101 Meeting Street, Room 130, to update their address and apply to be represented by a public defender. Screeners will be available on these days between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Defendants who can hire a lawyer should be able to avoid the issuance of a bench warrant if their lawyer has filed a notice of appearance with the Charleston County Clerk of Court’s Office by July 8, 2022.

“Defendants are required on condition of bond to appear in court when noticed, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve increasingly seen defendants not show up,” said Judge Jefferson. “We are very aware that many of our fellow citizens have had to relocate or have faced other hardships during this time. We want to offer these defendants the opportunity to reconnect with the court, so that we can move their cases forward and ultimately resolve them, which will benefit all parties to the cases and the judicial system in general.”

Individuals seeking information about General Sessions Court cases in Charleston County should contact the County Clerk of Court’s office. 

