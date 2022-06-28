Submit Release
Watch live: Gov. Spencer J. Cox appoints Judge Jill M. Pohlman to Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 28, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox named Utah Court of Appeals Judge Jill M. Pohlman as his choice to serve as a Utah Supreme Court Justice. 

The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. If Pohlman is confirmed, the five-member Utah Supreme Court will be majority women for the first time in state history.

“After meeting with Judge Pohlman, reading her opinions and learning about her demeanor and reputation, I’m completely convinced she is the right choice to serve the people of Utah on the Supreme Court,” Gov. Cox said. “Her brilliant legal mind and her commitment to the rule of law will reinforce public trust in this vital institution.”

Pohlman was appointed to the Utah Court of Appeals in June 2016 by former Gov. Gary R. Herbert and currently serves as associate presiding judge. She also serves as a member of the Utah Supreme Court’s advisory committee on the rules of appellate procedure, the Utah Courts committee on judicial outreach, the executive committee of the Utah State Bar litigation section and co-chair of the judicial outreach bench/media subcommittee. 

Prior to her appointment to the Court of Appeals, Pohlman was a partner at the law firm of Stoel Rives in both their litigation and appellate practice groups. She also clerked for Chief Judge David K. Winder of the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In her private practice, Pohlman handled several high-profile cases including litigating the dispute between the Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune over the joint management of the two papers; participating in the independent ethics investigation of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics scandal; and successfully securing asylum for a family of four that had fled political persecution in Colombia in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox to the Utah Supreme Court,” Pohlman said. “I have been privileged to serve the citizens of Utah as a member of the Court of Appeals, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve in a new role. If confirmed, I will do my very best to apply the law with impartiality and fidelity and to treat everyone with courtesy and respect.”

Pohlman earned her law degree from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, where she graduated Order of the Coif and was a member of the Utah Law Review. She also graduated magna cum laude with dual bachelor of science degrees in both political science and communication from the University of Utah, where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. While attending the University of Utah, she interned in the Utah Senate during the 1992 legislative session.

Pohlman was born in Ogden, grew up along the Wasatch Front and attended Alta High School. She lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, Troy, and their three children. She has enjoyed spending time volunteering at her children’s schools and teaching science, music, and Junior Achievement in their classrooms.

