Route 3005 Station Street Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday in Bridgeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 3005 (Station Street) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, June 29-30 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Station Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur between Bank Street and Washington Avenue as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

