Bank Stabilization/Pipe Replacement Project Planned on Shippen Dam Road (Route 4002) in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform a bank stabilization and pipe replacement project on Shippen Dam Road (Route 4002) near Millersburg Borough in Upper Paxton Township. Work is expected to begin Monday, July 11, and be completed by Friday, July 29, weather permitting. 

The bank stabilization work will be performed just north of Oak Street. The pipe replacement is just north of Hup Road.


Shippen Dam Road will be closed for the duration of the project. A detour will be in place using Shippen Dam Road from the intersection with Tarry Hall Road, to Deibler Road, to Route 25, to Route 209, to Route 147, and Shippen Dam Road.


Motorists should be alert and watch for construction signs as they approach the work area.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


