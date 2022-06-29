New British Invention Revolutionises The Traditional Walking Pole
The new SeatStix design converts them into a seat, so walkers can rest without carrying a chair.
The beauty of SeatStix is they are made from two high-quality walking poles that lock together, to make a stable and comfortable seat. No backpacks or extra equipment to carry”DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Derrick Green
SeatStix are a new innovation in walking poles that have patented seat attachments on the top, that connect together securely in seconds to provide a very stable seat. They are professional walking poles to improve walking performance. They convert from walking poles to a stable seat in seconds, and provide you with a seat without the need for additional kit.
They are lightweight and yet extremely strong and durable. No room for a chair in your kit? No problem. If you’ve ever gone hiking or on long walks, you will know the frustration of lugging a heavy chair around, and if you go to sporting events where lots of walking is required you’ll know how tiring it is and how hard it can be to find somewhere to sit.
The beauty of SeatStix is they are made from two high-quality walking poles that lock together to make a stable and comfortable seat. No backpacks or extra equipment to carry." says inventor Derrick Green.
Not only is the two legged seat much more stable, but it means that walkers that use walking poles are able to take a seat with them without packing any additional kit. SeatStix has been in development for a few years, and after several iterations and design improvements they are ready for manufacture, so a crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Kickstarter to help fund the first round of production.
The idea arose when Derrick Green visited his elderly father, and while enjoying a cup of tea and a chat he noticed a shooting stick in the corner of the room. As a natural-born inventor, he couldn’t help but pick it up and fiddle with it.
But he discovered the shooting stick left a lot to be desired. Sure, it was lightweight and easy to use, but having only one leg it wobbled around and didn’t exactly offer a relaxing rest. Derrick himself is a keen hiker, who’s completed several of the UK’s best walks including Hadrian’s Wall and the Stour Valley Path using walking poles. It was then he had an aha moment. “What if two walking poles had a seat at the top”
Over the next few years, Derrick tried and tested his ideas until he had developed a refined design that gave people a strong, stable and comfortable seat without adding extra pounds to their walking equipment. …and SeatStix was born. SeatStix is a British Outdoors company that is on a mission to transform the way people enjoy the outdoors.
“We have a small team assembled in Dorset, South England, but we have ambitions to explore the world with SeatStix and reach every corner of the globe with our innovations.”
Live now on Kickstarter, SeatStix are running their first round of funding and invite you to come and support them by being one of the first to own a pair of SeatStix at an incredible price.
There’s also some exclusive content in the Kickstarter, and the discount on offer to supporters will never be repeated.
Chris Bradshaw
SeatStix
email us here