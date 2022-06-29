Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Technology Solution

Solution leverages deep learning models in over 60 languages to analyze offline and online content and detect sensitivity based on context and sentiment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welocalize, Inc. announced today that it is a Globeewinner in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards for its AI-enabled technology solution that monitors and removes offensive multilingual content. More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.Welocalize's cutting-edge technology analyzes client content, including marketing and user assistance materials, for non-inclusivity . It identifies offensive or harmful content in non-branded user-generated content (UGC) such as knowledge bases, forums, opinion portals, and emails.“People and organizations create an immense amount of content every minute. Processing every document, every tweet, or every user forum post through a human moderator isn’t possible,” comments Olga Beregovaya, VP AI Innovation, Welocalize. “This is where natural language processing algorithms can capture sensitive content at scale. Welocalize’s technology solution monitors, identifies, flags, proposes substitutions for, or removes offensive and non-inclusive multilingual content, thus helping businesses be sensitive and inclusive.”The solution leverages deep learning models in over 60 languages to effectively analyze offline and online content, detecting sensitivity based on context and sentiment. Using workflows supported by human-in-the-loop trained and certified linguistic teams, harmful content can be removed before it does lasting damage to consumers or it leads to offline violence.“We are proud to be recognized as a Globee Awards Winner for our AI-enabled technology solution,” says Smith Yewell, Welocalize CEO. “Behind this distinguished success is our talented and innovative team of thought leaders – data scientists, computational linguists, NLP engineers and software developers. We believe this recognition further validates our digital transformation progress, as well as our commitment to be leaders in multilingual AI for our clients.”In addition to Welocalize, companies awarded a 2022 Globee include ADP, AviaGames, IBM, Distillery Tech, Postcards.com, and Verizon Connect. See the complete list of 2022 winners at https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/ About Welocalize, Inc.Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.comAbout the Globee AwardsGlobee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Information Technology World Awards, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards. @globeeawards #globeeawards #americanbestinbusiness #americanawards