Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases Stories from the Field: Implementing Principles of Person-Centered Care
The Implementation Guide highlights the Task Force’s commitment to disseminating actionable tools that prioritize person-centered care and health equity efforts”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations, announces the release of a new resource titled “Stories from the Field: Implementing Principles of Person-Centered Care,” (Implementation Guide).
— Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair
The Implementation Guide serves as a companion resource to the Person-Centered Care as a Cornerstone of Value-Based Payment: Five Guiding Principles that the Task Force released in 2021. Health care organizations have long recognized the importance of operating effective, person-centered care programs and pursuing policies that advance health equity. Yet knowing where to begin can be challenging. The Implementation Guide provides best practices that exemplify the Task Force’s guiding patient-centered care principles. It also includes an operational “checklist” of steps and processes that successful health care organizations use to achieve their patient-centered care and health equity goals.
“The Implementation Guide highlights the Task Force’s commitment to disseminating actionable tools that prioritize person-centered care and health equity efforts,” said Emily Brower, SVP Clinical Integration & Physician Services of Trinity Health and HCTTF Chair. “Because actions speak louder than words, this resource provides inspiration and practical guidance for undertaking the challenging but critical work of truly putting individuals at the center of their health care.”
“The strategies described in the Implementation Guide reflect strong examples of how the field is innovating and progressing to achieve person-centered care,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “The Guide is a resource to aid organizations in their movement toward this goal no matter where they currently are.”
For more information and to browse the resources & perspectives, please visit: https://hcttf.org/resources-perspectives/
