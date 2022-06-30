Must B2B Metaverse announces Smart Learning Day event to explore the Smart Learning Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize Smart Learning Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 .
The subject of smart learning has been raised by our community, and it is with pleasure that we respond to this request.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart Learning Day livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the smart City ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Smart Learning.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must
The increasing need for an interactive and engaging learning environment is driven by the adoption of new technologies such as smart phone, social media that shaping new modern and more connected society. The growing demand for the LMS (Learning Management Software) to effectively manage learning content and enhance learning experience, the rise of e-learning acceptance boosted by Coronavirus crisis and by enterprises more and more investing on digital tools expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the Smart Learning Market. The adoption of advanced technologies AR , XR, AI/ML for learning will impact fundamentally how the learning content will be formatted , designed and delivered to shape Learning 4.0 with intelligent and personalize machine driven learning.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the Smart Learning development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from Tech for learning to Innovative and new approaches towards Learning.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Smart City industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6858724361566724096/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://must.link/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true
To own your booth or your showroom at Must B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at must-marketing@net-must.com
This booth will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the booth of Nect, one of our exhibitors:
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO1054
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must, explains this event’s intention:
“ We are proud to organize our thirteenth high-tech livestream part of a 20 livestream program planned in 2022, with the best experts in the field of Smart learning. The subject of smart learning has been raised by our community, and it is with pleasure that we respond to this request.. “
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free https://must.link/exhibition/51/event/f5213007-5722-4342-ba2e-edd825afa010
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Must B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must B2B Metaverse and Expo
Must B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.
Press service MUST :
Géraldine Soulier – geraldine.soulier06@gmail.com - M + 33 (0) 6 17 85 13 44
MUST Marketing contact:
Marva Okili – marva.okili@net-must.com – M +33 (0) 6 65 91 99 91
Marva OKILI
Must
+33 6 65 91 99 91
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
[Must B2b Metaverse Teaser] Smart Learning Day Jul 6, 2022