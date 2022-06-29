Mytown Technologies Acquires Leapcog LTD.

Submit Release
Mytown Technologies is a firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time.

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

The transaction provides Mytown a greater ecommerce presence among independent shops in West London, exposure to customers, technical, and marketing assets.

Mytown Technologies Ltd., a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time, has acquired Leapcog Ltd. The transaction provides Mytown a greater ecommerce presence among independent shops in West London, exposure to customers, technical, and marketing assets.

Moving forward, the former Leapcog website and mobile app will be known as Online High Street Ltd. With the acquisition and through its affiliate companies, Mytown is now reaching more than a million people in the UK, nearly 2% of its population.

“We’ve grown considerably in the last several years, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving consumer desire for an online experience that rewards them for connecting with local businesses and public agencies,” said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies. “Online High Street is part of an aggressive expansion we’re planning within the UK.”

Since its launch in 2016, Mytown has grown through acquisitions of competitors and companies that support its technology platform. It has raised capital to fund purchases through its own investor network and an affiliation with U.S.-based TAP Financial Partners, a merchant banking partner. TAP’s financing has also helped Mytown’s IT development and sales efforts. “We believe in the short and long-term potential of Mytown and understand the difference timely financing can make for a company’s trajectory,” said Al Razavi, a TAP Financial Partners managing partner.

Mytown’s software as a service platform and powerful search directory provides an ecommerce marketplace for independent businesses and place-making/marketing platforms that support local authorities, BID’s and small business owners. UK governments have awarded it 12 grants to date for innovation and local business promotion and it recently won contracts with Hammersmith and Fulham councils.

To learn more about Mytown Technologies, visit them at www.mytowntechnologies.co.uk.
TAP Capital can provide funding that can fuel business growth for small and medium-sized companies.

