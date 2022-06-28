Submit Release
Seasonal paving operations have begun in Albany County

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun seasonal paving operations in Albany County.

Work has begun on the Interstate 80 service road/Old U.S. Highway 30 near Vedauwoo, between mile markers 3.6-5. This operation is expected to take a couple days.

Crews will begin paving Meadowlark interchange off of East Grand Avenue in the Pilot Hill area tomorrow. The intersection will be closed during paving operations with detours in place. Paving operations are expected to last one day.  

Once that section is complete, crews will focus on various locations on WYO 130/Snowy Range Rd. at mile markers 31.87-32.88 and 33.19-33.37.

Motorists through any of the above areas this month should expect potential delays due to lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic control. In any work zone, be sure to avoid distractions like cell phones and obey all posted signs and flaggers.

Paving operations in Albany County are expected to take a couple weeks. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.

