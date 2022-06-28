Face Coverings No Longer Required For MBTA, Airport Travelers 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), MBTA and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) are announcing updates to masking requirements following a U.S. District Court judge's decision on Monday voiding the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

Beginning today, the mask mandate on MBTA vehicles and MBTA properties will be lifted for all MBTA customers. Masks will still be required by users of The RIDE paratransit services.

In line with updated guidance from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), travelers using the Commonwealth's Massport facilities are no longer required to wear face coverings. This includes airports, Conley Terminal, and the Logan Express service.

Most of the state's 15 Regional Transit Authorities (RTA) are also rescinding the face-covering mandate but members of the public should check with a specific RTA to confirm the requirement.

"The Commonwealth has followed federal guidance in terms of face coverings and to be consistent with that, we are lifting the face covering mandate at the Commonwealth's transportation hubs and on most public transportation vehicles," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "While these face covering requirements are being lifted, we remind travelers that masks are welcome if people choose to wear them."

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak added, "Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles, or at stations or facilities if they choose not to; however, if people feel more comfortable wearing a facemask, then by all means continue to do so. The MBTA remains committed to safety and will continue adhering to all CDC and Massachusetts' public health guidance. The T is continuing to clean vehicles and stations regularly and upgrade air filtration systems."

"In line with the TSA's guidance, mask wearing will now be optional within our airport facilities and on Logan Express buses," said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. "There may still be certain requirements onboard international flights, so we would encourage those passengers to check with their airline and destination."

The MBTA continues its robust cleaning programs for passenger vehicles and stations, and the T regularly upgrades vehicles' air filtration systems. Please find more information here on the MBTA's Ride Safer program: https://www.mbta.com/covid19/ride-safer?utm_campaign=curated-content&utm_content=Ride+Safer&utm_medium=whats-happening&utm_source=homepage&utm_term=null

Per the Department of Public Health, masks remain required in several settings including healthcare facilities and congregate care facilities. For a full list of requirements, please visit: mass.gov/maskupma.

