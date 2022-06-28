MassDOT Launches Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan, "Beyond Mobility" 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is kicking off its 2050 Statewide Long Range Transportation Plan, entitled Beyond Mobility, by reaching out across the state to get residents to participate in an online survey. The survey is available at the following link (https://arcg.is/0HHyPD) and will be offered in all major languages spoken in Massachusetts.

"This long range and strategic planning process will produce a blueprint for guiding transportation decision-making and investments in Massachusetts," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "The goal is to advance and maximize equity and resiliency with our transportation system. Beyond Mobility will build upon previous plans and strategies throughout the Commonwealth and will directly reflect the needs, preferences, and values of Massachusetts residents."

Putting public feedback at the center of the Plan, the Beyond Mobility project team is conducting robust public engagement that includes focus groups with traditionally underrepresented communities, community activations that meet people where they are across Massachusetts, web-based surveys and mapping exercises, and other participatory outreach activities. This public engagement formally kicks off with the launch of MassDOT's new website dedicated to communicating project updates and providing ongoing engagement opportunities.

The first public engagement opportunity, an online public survey on the Beyond Mobility website, is available today, May 2, with the survey deadline June 30, 2022. Respondents can provide input regarding their transportation challenges, priorities for the future of transportation in Massachusetts, and location-specific transportation needs, among other feedback. Every member of the public in Massachusetts is encouraged to participate. The results of this public survey will help MassDOT to understand the critical transportation needs statewide and will inform Beyond Mobility's vision and direction.

To learn more about Beyond Mobility and to keep current on project updates and ongoing engagement opportunities, please visit our website, https://www.mass.gov/beyond-mobility.

For questions related to Beyond Mobility, email BeyondMobility@dot.state.ma.us

###