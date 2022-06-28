MassDOT Encourages Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles - Motorcyclists advised: be bright and visible, take your time and anticipate 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in collaboration with the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division, is launching four new PSA safety videos that seek to increase awareness about motorcycle safety.

The "At Home" motorcycle safety campaign showcases 14 licensed motorcyclists who are MassDOT employees sharing their riding experiences and discussing common safety problems facing motorcyclists on roadways. The interviews on the PSA safety videos have safe driving tips, suggestions for motorcycle training, mention the dangers posed by vehicles making unsafe left turns, and include the slogan: "RIDE SMART." The motorcyclists say riding smart includes taking your time, being bright and visible, anticipating, and riding cautiously. One interviewee states: motorcyclists are not "invincible."

Roadway fatalities in Massachusetts and nationwide have been rising since the pandemic began. Motorcyclists face an increased risk of severe injury and death when crashes occur. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and, as the temperature gets warmer, this month usually marks the start of motorcycle riding season for many owners. MassDOT wants to remind all road users of the importance of motorcycle safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 5,579 motorcyclists died in traffic crashes in 2020, an 11 percent increase from 2019, which accounts for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities that year.

In 2021, Massachusetts had the highest number of motorcyclists killed than in any previous year. The two most common roadway fatality crashes are single-vehicle crashes that involve a motorcycle driver failing to negotiate a curve in the road, and crashes involving a left-turning vehicle striking a motorcyclist. The "At Home" motorcycle safety campaign aims to remind motorcyclists and vehicle drivers to drive and ride with caution. Non motorcycle drivers are advised to scan the entire road ahead, stay focused on driving and not be distracted, and especially when turning or changing lanes, be mindful of motorcyclists and always look twice.

MassDOT asks that all road users consider their safety, and the safety and well-being of others on the roadway. Safety is everyone’s responsibility, and vehicle drivers play an essential role in motorcyclist safety.

The series of motorcycle safety campaign videos can be found on MassDOT's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzBxrvXzs-5EU2BHxbDXa12eSUJxcskZB.