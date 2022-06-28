MassDOT Announces Annual Safe Routes to School Awards 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through the Massachusetts Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, today virtually held its annual awards ceremony to recognize the program's partner schools, community champions, stakeholders and crossing guards who have made significant contributions within their communities by strengthening, promoting and improving safety for students walking, biking, and rolling to school.

"MassDOT is pleased to work with Safe Routes to School Program partners and communities to help facilitate pedestrian and bicycle safety across the Commonwealth," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "The program offers a variety of valuable tools and resources that can be used to help reinforce with members of the public the importance of being safe while walking or biking to school and maintaining healthy routines and habits."

The Safe Routes to School awards are open to all school and alliance partners and community stakeholders. This year's Awards Ceremony honored 173 schools across the Commonwealth that completed SRTS activities and events qualifying them for partner level awards of Basic, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Awards for Exemplary Program were presented to five schools and the Community Collaboration and Nikki Tishler Memorial awards were announced.

For the second year, the program recognized the important role crossing guards have in supporting our families' safety as they access schools and neighborhoods across the Commonwealth. More than 240 nominations were submitted as part of the Crossing Guard of the Year Award solicitation, nearly 70 more than for last year's inaugural awards.

The following school and community partners, crossing guards, and individual stakeholders were recognized at this year's awards ceremony:

Exemplary Programs by Region Winners:

John R. Fausey Elementary School, West Springfield

Joseph L. Mulready Elementary School, Hudson

Beverly Elementary Schools, Beverly

Mullen-Hall Elementary School, Falmouth

Mildred Avenue K-8 School, Boston (Honorable Mention)

Community Collaboration:

Let's Move Hampden County 5210

Crossing Guard of the Year:

Frantz Antoine, Cambridge (Winner)

Richard Spearin, Taunton (Honorable Mention)

Marilyn Johnson, Franklin (Crossing Guard Champion)

Hank Hryniewicz, Brookline (Crossing Guard Champion)

Nikki Tishler Memorial Award:

Paul Guerin, Burgess Elementary School, Sturbridge

In addition, a full list of all of this year's award recipients can be found at SRTS Awards Ceremony Program.

Sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, the Massachusetts SRTS Program promotes safer routes for students to get to school through a focus on the six E's—Education, Encouragement, Evaluation, Engagement, Engineering, and Equity. The Program hosts annual flagship events such as Massachusetts Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day. The Program also offers pedestrian and bicycle training activities, walk and bike assessments, and arrival/dismissal observations at schools. SRTS works with schools and their local communities to help customize safety-focused activities, provide resources to help facilitate safe student travel, and offer one-on-one assistance for each school's specific needs. By fostering partnerships between advocacy groups, municipal officials, law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments, the program currently serves over 985 public elementary and middle schools in over 240 communities across the Commonwealth.

