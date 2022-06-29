Oceans Golf Club, One of America’s Premier Par 3s, is Renovating Tee Boxes
Oceans Golf Club, located between the Halifax River and the Atlantic Ocean, is a walking-only layout that has been ranked among America's premier par 3sDAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceans Golf Club, a not-for-profit, par 3 that is one of Daytona Beach’s most popular facilities, is undergoing a summer renovation project that will delight golfers.
Every tee box on the 13-hole, Bill Amick design is being overhauled, a four-month project that is another step forward for a property Golf Digest has ranked among the nation’s most “exceptional hybrid courses.”
Oceans Golf Club, which plays 1,142 yards, remains open throughout the effort, which began on May 9. The overhauled tees are scheduled to open in mid-September.
“It’s going to be beautiful,” said Steve Madden, president of the Oceans West Homeowners Association, a group made up of 989 property owners who also own the course. “We had grass growing 36 hours after sprigging and we are ahead of pace right now. We take all levels of golfers and we are happy to do so. We are seeing a lot of younger people playing and that is the future of the game.”
Every tee box has been scraped, laser-leveled and sprigged with platinum paspalum, a sodium tolerant grass that is perfect for a layout located less than a Rory McIlroy drive from the Atlantic Ocean. When possible, existing tee boxes are being expanded and alternate tees built, providing Oceans Golf Club setup options and ensuring they are able to maintain the health of the course’s tees.
Oceans Golf Club, located between the Halifax River and the Atlantic Ocean, is a walking-only layout that delivers an enjoyable experience for newcomers and skilled players alike. Holes range from 36 to 116 yards, so distance isn’t an issue for high handicappers but the greens include plenty of undulation, allowing better golfers to sharpen their short game and experiment with different shots.
The course is owned by the Oceans West Homeowners Association, and it was built 40 years ago with the mission of promoting and growing the game of golf.
Oceans Golf Club is a public course and tee times aren’t required. Players are welcome to drop by the course and they will be welcomed on the tee.
For more information on Daytona Beach Golf and Oceans Golf Club, visit DaytonaBeach.golf.
