Forsyte I.T. Solutions is recognized by Microsoft as the 2022 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Runner-Up

Forsyte has built a strong security managed service that not only protects our customer’s environment but provides tremendous value, from driving cyber insurance costs down to 24x7x365 support.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte) today announced it has been named a finalist for the Security 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award (POTYA). The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
— Chuck McBride, CEO of Forsyte I.T. Solutions
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Forsyte I.T. Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Security highlighting its Guardian 365 security managed services work with Fulton County Schools.
Microsoft Security Partner of the Year recognizes the best Microsoft partners committed to providing exceptional security services for organizations around the world. Forsyte is honored to be named runner-up in this important category and showcase the power of Guardian 365 security managed services, leveraging Microsoft 365 advanced security technologies.
“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards
