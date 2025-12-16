Forsyte IT Solutions Enters Strategic Partnership with SUNY to Provide Comprehensive MDR Services

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forsyte IT Solutions is proud to announce a groundbreaking agreement with The State University of New York (SUNY) to bolster cybersecurity across its campuses. Under this strategic partnership, SUNY institutions will have access to Guardian Select , enabling 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services designed to enhance campus resilience against cyber threats. Additionally, this collaboration is further strengthened because of a partnership with Semperis to provide Active Directory Recovery services, ensuring swift and reliable restoration of critical directory services in the event of cyber incidents.Strengthening Cybersecurity Across SUNY CampusesSUNY, one of the largest comprehensive university systems in the United States, serves millions of students, faculty, and staff across its campuses. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to addressing the growing challenges of cyber risks in the education sector. Guardian Select will provide advanced threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities around the clock, while the addition of Semperis' Active Directory Recovery services further reinforces the infrastructure against potential disruptions, safeguarding essential operations.Microsoft Collaboration Brings Added BenefitsAs part of this agreement, Microsoft has stepped forward to support the initiative with special pricing for its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, Microsoft Sentinel and Defender for Server. These technologies complement the Guardian Select platform, delivering robust, integrated tools for proactive threat management and security operations.Empowering SUNY for a Secure Future“This partnership represents an exciting step forward in cybersecurity for SUNY,” said Chuck McBride, CEO, Forsyte IT Solutions. “By combining Forsyte IT Solutions’ expertise, Semperis’ world-class Active Directory Recovery services, and Microsoft’s powerful solutions, SUNY campuses are gaining access to state-of-the-art tools necessary to protect against the evolving cyber landscape. We are honored to work alongside SUNY to ensure the safety of their communities.”About Forsyte IT SolutionsForsyte IT Solutions is a leading provider of tailored cybersecurity services that help organizations strengthen resilience and reduce risk. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals, Forsyte delivers customized strategies that align with each client’s infrastructure, compliance requirements, and long-term security goals. With a prevention-first philosophy, the company emphasizes proactive protection, early detection, and rapid response. Its flagship platform, Guardian Select, delivers 24x7x365 monitoring and defense through Microsoft’s industry-leading security tools and Forsyte’s dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC), ensuring clients remain protected against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.About SemperisSemperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis’ AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, HIP Podcast, and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world’s biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.About SUNYThe State University of New York (SUNY) is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, comprising 64 campuses offering a wide array of programs and services to students, faculty, and communities across New York State.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.