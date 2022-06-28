AG Yost Issues Warning to Companies Facilitating Potentially Illegal Robocalls

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost’s Robocall Enforcement Unit has issued warning letters to 10 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers who are providing support for customers that may be engaging in illegal conduct.

“When it comes to disconnecting robocallers, we are in this battle for the long haul,” Yost said. “There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get to the place where my robocall unit is ready to take action. And it starts with Ohio consumers reporting the nuisance calls.”

The letters serve to put these VoIP providers on notice, informing them of the relevant laws prohibiting their actions – and those of their customers - at both the federal and state level.

With information obtained through the Industry Traceback Group, the Attorney General’s Office has detected activity that potentially violates the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Ohio’s Telephone Solicitation Sales Act, and recent amendments to Ohio Revised Code 109.87.

If the Robocall Enforcement Unit finds that the companies continue to provide support to telemarketers’ by transmitting illegal robocalls over their VoIP networks, the Attorney General’s Office will pursue enforcement actions.

As an additional step in combatting the scourge of robocalls, AG Yost and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will co-host the National Association of Attorneys General 2022 Robocall Summit in Detroit.

The July 12-13 Summit includes attorneys general and their representatives from across the country. The first day is limited to government agencies; the second is open to the public.

More information on the summit can be found here. For press access, reporters can contact Ashely Wynstra, NAAG communications manager, at awynstra@naag.org.

The battle against robocalls has been a priority for Yost since he took office in 2019. In March 2020, he created the Robocall Enforcement Unit to educate Ohioans about robocalls; receive and track robocall complaints; and, when possible, initiate legal action.

To date, the Robocall Enforcement Unit has fielded more than 69,000 complaints about unwanted calls, including 7,405 in 2022.

Ohioans can report unwanted robocalls to the Robocall Enforcement Unit by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-