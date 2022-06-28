Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Appoints Capt. Peg VanVleet as VP of Environmental Issues

Owner of Blue Sky Charters

PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain Peg VanVleet, Owner of Blue Sky Charters, 2015 Captain of the Year, and longtime LECBA member was appointed Vice President of Environment Issues.

As a Lake Erie advocate, Captain Peg will become a frequent guest at seminars, workshops, and other events where scientists, educators, journalists, and elected officials (Local, State, & Federal) meet to learn more about Lake Erie issues, such as alga blooms, fishing limits, on-going research, etc.

This position requires a great understanding of the lake and the ability to clearly express the concerns to those whose job it was to formulate protective measures.

Captain Peg is a 3rd generation Lake Erie angler and has been fishing Lake Erie since age five. Her charter boat company, Blue Sky Charters, has been catching walleye and perch for the last 25 years. She enjoys telling people that Lake Erie water runs through her veins. Capt. Peg loves children, and she has spent much of her life teaching them by creating a safe space to learn about fishing and the outdoors. All of which prompted Country Living Magazine to crown her “Lady of the Lake.”

Captain Peg will be diligent in attempting to fill the really big shoes of Captain Dave Spangler, whose lifelong love of the lake fueled his passion to become Lake Erie’s biggest advocate, even being inducted into the prestigious Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame. Captain “Bugs” left us in October of 2020, and with his leaving, we’ve lost one of the fiercest champions Lake Erie has ever seen.

But Captain Peg has all the zest, experience, support of her peers, and love of the Lake to make this position as successful and impactful as Captain Dave Spangler did.

We wish Captain Peg the best of luck as she carries the banner forward. Captain Peg lives in Dayton, Oh