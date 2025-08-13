Pulitzer Trophy Air Race Returns After 100 Years — This Time, It’s Electric

Ohio’s leadership in aerospace innovation will be on full display as the skies come alive with history and innovation. Striving to showcase the greatest diversity of design and capabilities on the national stage. An historic air race to celebrate the dawn of electric aviation!

Once-in-a-century event to be hosted in Springfield, Ohio, October 10–15, 2025

This race will put Springfield at the center of global electric aviation — and inspire the next generation of innovators” — Ted Angel, Executive Director of NAAMCE

SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in a century, the Pulitzer Trophy Air Race is back — and it’s making history all over again. Reimagined for the modern era, the 2025 event will be the world’s first all-electric air race, hosted at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport by the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE).

The Pulitzer Air Races, run from 1920 to 1925, were America’s premier speed competitions, pushing the limits of aviation technology. Now, exactly 100 years after the final race in 1925, zero-emission aircraft from around the world will battle for the trophy over a 60-nautical-mile triangular course.

“Ohio hosted a Pulitzer Race in 1924 at Wright Field, and today we’re bringing it back as a showcase of the third revolution in flight,” said Ted Angel, Executive Director of NAAMCE. “This race will put Springfield at the center of global electric aviation — and inspire the next generation of innovators.”

BETA Technologies, one of the industry's leading electric aircraft manufacturers, recently announced their plans to participate and win the upcoming Pulitzer Electric Air Race after a historic landing at Ohio State University's Airport last week.

Highlights Include:

• Pulitzer Electric Air Race – Electric aircraft in a high-speed, head-to-head race.

• Future of Electric Flight Experience -- Live demonstrations of propulsion, autonomy, hydrogen, and charging technology, plus hands-on STEM zones

• AAM Industry Conference – 14–15 October, featuring keynote speakers, workshops geared around Operations, Sustainment, Hybrid Electric Power and Infrastructure and Flight Demonstrations.

________________________________________

Race Week at a Glance: (Subject to change)

• October 10 (Friday): STEM Education Day w/ XPlane Virtual Race

• October 11–12 (Saturday–Sunday): World Aviation Record Attempt, Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race, aerial demonstrations, and interactive exhibits and more Live STEM programming

Exact timing:

Oct 11th

9:00 - 12:00 Team Practice Flights

Electric Flight Experience

9:00 - 16:00 World Record Attempts (15 km and 100 km Speed Records) (Administered by the National Aeronautic Association)

12:00 - 16:00 Teams available for Flight Experience participants, media

18:00 - 20:00 Pilots Reception - Pre-Race mixer for pilots, race teams, sponsors, race volunteers and invited guests

Oct 12th

9:00 - 10:00 Pulitzer Semi-final Race 1

10:00 -11:00 Pulitzer Semi-final Race 2

11:30 Pulitzer Race Finalists Announced

14:00 Pulitzer Trophy Race

16:00 Pulitzer Race Results Announcement

• October 13 (Monday): Community Town Hall

• October 14–15 (Tuesday–Wednesday): National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum (registration required at www.aamohio.com)

This once-in-a-century event honors the achievements of early aviation pioneers while advancing the aerospace industry toward a sustainable, electric future. Ohio’s leadership in aerospace innovation will be on full display as the skies come alive with history and innovation.

For sponsorship opportunities, media credentials, or event details, contact:

Pulitzer Race Sponsorship Team AAMi, Dan Sloat, pulitzer@aaminstitute.org, NAAMCE, Ted Angel tangel@naamce.com, C-3 Group, April Pollock apollock@c-3group.com, C-3 Group, Candice Eldridge celdridge@c-3group.com

www.pulitzertrophy.com

