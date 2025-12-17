It's Awesome Baby-Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley to Call NCAA First Four in Dayton

NCAA First Four Dream Team

Dayton, the Epicenter of College Basketball, has hosted more NCAA Tournament games than any site in the country

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College basketball legends Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley will share the broadcast booth for the NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton, marking the first time the two have called a tournament game together. The historic telecast is part of CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ coverage, bringing more than 100 years of combined basketball experience to UD Arena.

Vitale’s appearance in Dayton is especially meaningful. The 86-year-old Hall of Famer, recently declared cancer-free, returned to broadcasting earlier this season after a 22-month hiatus. Barkley, a longtime Inside the NBA analyst, brings his trademark humor and candid insight, creating a unique and entertaining broadcast experience.

Dayton, long known as the Epicenter of College Basketball, has hosted more NCAA Tournament games than any site in the country. The First Four delivers millions in economic impact annually, filling hotels, restaurants, and local businesses while engaging thousands of families through The Big Hoopla community events, including the Hoopla 4-Miler and STEM Challenge-Championed by Wright State University, and special programs honoring and supporting our military community.

“Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley are household names in the sports industry and will further amplify what has become the most exciting Tournament in College basketball, right here in Dayton, Ohio, said Terry Slaybaugh, Hoopla Volunteer Chair.

For more information on the 4-miler and STEM Challenge, March 15, 2026, or to become a sponsor, visit daytonhoopla.com

