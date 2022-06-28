PECO to Close Saxer Avenue for Utility Improvement in Springfield Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Saxer Avenue between Rolling Road and Harwicke Road in Springfield Township, Delaware County, from 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 5, to 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 30, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





During the 24-hour closure, Saxer Avenue motorists will be directed to use Springfield Road and Powell Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.







Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









