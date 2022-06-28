Road Closure Route 188 Jefferson Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 188 (Jefferson Road) located in Franklin Township, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 21 (E. Roy Furman Highway) and Elm Drive and will begin on Sunday, July 3 at 7 a.m. and will open on Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 188 to Elm Drive, Route 21 to Route 1988.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

