Meat, vegetable prices shoot up in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 28 -

Customers shop at Xóm Mới Market in HCM City's Gò Vấp District. The price rises have been blamed on high transportation and feed costs. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Fruit, vegetable and meat prices increased sharply in HCM City last week amid the prolonged heavy rain in the south and rising gasoline prices.

The price of pork has increased by VNĐ15,000-30,000 per kilogramme since early this month to VNĐ120,000-180,000 (US$5.1-7.7), and that of chicken by VNĐ10,000-15,000 to around VNĐ60,000.

A kilogramme of pork rib at Ông Địa Market in Tân Bình District costs VNĐ180,000, while bacon is VNĐ160,000 and cutlets, VNĐ140,000.

The price of piglets is up 20 per cent from two months ago.

The rises have been blamed on high transportation and feed costs.

Egg prices have also increased sharply, and they retail at VNĐ4,000-4,300 per chicken egg and VNĐ4,300 in the case of duck eggs.

But farmers, however, are still suffering losses because of the high prices of packaging, fuel and other inputs.

On June 21 the price of RON92 gasoline increased to VNĐ31,300, and that of RON95 to VNĐ32,870.

Food producers said the rising prices of ingredients and transportation have forced them to hike prices.

Besides pork, poultry and eggs, the prices of vegetables have also increased sharply, with kohlrabi, scallion, onion, tomato, lemon, and peppers increasing by VNĐ3,000-10,000 per kilogramme since May.

Runner bean costs VNĐ42,000, bok choy costs VNĐ38,000, calabash costs VNĐ39,000, Dutch tomato costs VNĐ49,000, water spinach costs VNĐ35,000, and choysum costs VNĐ38,000.

Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, a vegetable supplier in Đà Lạt, said the rainy weather in his city had made it difficult to grow enough to supply Đà Nẵng, HCM City and Cần Thơ.

His one hectare garden that usually yields 30 tonnes of vegetables only produced over 10 tonnes, he said.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thanh, a vegetable seller in Xóm Mới Market in HCM City's Gò Vấp District, said the prices of lettuce had increased from VNĐ10,000 to 15,000 per kilogramme like all other vegetables from Đà Lạt. — VNS