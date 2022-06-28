THE FIRM SOARS TO THE TOP OF PODCAST CHARTS IN 13 COUNTRIES AS THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III IS INVESTIGATED IN NEW CHAPTER

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession hits top of the Apple Podcast charts in 13 counties making it one of the fastest growing podcast series in the world

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audology, a podcast production label and distributor of original audio from Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG), today dropped the third chapter of the hit new non-scripted series, The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, an audio documentary that has won over history fans around the globe as it explores the controversies, scandals, and cover-ups of the British monarchy.Listen to the latest episode HERE From award-winning Executive Producers Dylan Howard (Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, The Killing of Marilyn Monroe, Diana: Case Solved) and Melissa Cronin (Epstein: Devil in the Darkness), and in partnership with the website The Royal Observer™, The Firm has shot into the top 50 on the Apple Podcasts history charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, and the United Arab Emirates, marking the true global nature of the production.The Firm also clocked the top 100 in Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong, Japan, Ireland, Spain, and Germany. Apple's charts are considered the most-watched public-facing measure of podcast success.In the latest installment, The Firm revisits the reign of George III—the “misunderstood monarch”who was The King from 1760 until his death in 1820. Chapter Three: The Madness of George III, unveils ​​that the misunderstood monarch was far from being the mad tyrant as portrayed in Hamilton, and was in fact suffering from bipolar disorder, and became the victim of a smear campaign by America’s founding fathers in order to justify the war of independence.Throughout his reign, George III was considered one of Britain (and Ireland) most popular and successful kings; putting into place many of the monarchy’s current institutions and traditions, including Buckingham Palace, the Trooping of the Color and the Royal Enclosure at Ascot, defeating Napoleon at Waterloo, which remains Britain’s greatest military victory after the Battle of Britain against Nazi Germany, and becoming publicly known as “The Farmer King” because he was so in tune with ordinary people.Despite his success and well-earned fame, royal insiders and historians reveal throughout the newly released podcast episode - The Madness of George III - that in 1789, British parliament passed the Regency Act, which would have given George III’s crown to his son, but he recovered sanity just days before it was to take effect. 