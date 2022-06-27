Alexei Overchuk at the meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

RUSSIA, June 27 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Vladimir Semashko co-chaired a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. The meeting took place on 27 June 2022 via videoconference.

Alexei Overchuk at a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

The co-chairs of the High-Level Group reviewed the progress on the joint efforts to promote trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus. The agenda for the meeting included important areas of interaction, such as fostering cooperation in construction, joint exchange trade, and telecommunications. They noted the upward trends in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The meeting participants discussed the prospects for joining efforts to promote exchange trade, which include the creation of a single commodity exchange market on the territory of the Union State to ensure unhindered mutual access to Russian and Belarusian commodity exchange markets.

They also reviewed the issue of registering Belarusian companies in the Integrated Information Purchase System and noted the importance of the efforts to recognise digital signatures on a mutual basis, which will ensure mutual unhindered access to government contracts and government purchases.

The officials continued to discuss ways of simplifying access to Belarusian markets for Russian-made building materials.

The parties also looked at the progress on implementing the protocol decisions approved by the Union State and continued to work on the preparations for holding meetings of the Council of Ministers of the Union State and the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

The meeting was concluded by instructing the Union State Permanent Committee to ensure coordination of the efforts to carry out the agreements achieved.

The next High-Level Group meeting is scheduled for September 2022.