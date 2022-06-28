New Diesel Mechanic In A Bottle DEF Reducer Fuel Additive Reduces Diesel Fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid Use
New Diesel Mechanic In A Bottle DEF Reducer Fuel Additive Reduces Regenerative (Regen) Burn Cycles to Save Time and MoneyCONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inventors of OEM approved and used fuel additive brands Mechanic In A Bottle and Ethanol Shield Fuel Stabilizer, used by millions worldwide to FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with, engines and equipment, have another benefit for diesel consumers.
Diesel Mechanic In A Bottle (DMIB) DEF Reducer Combats High Diesel Fuel Prices & DEF Supply Issues:
This ultra-concentrated synthetic diesel fuel additive allows diesel fuel to burn clean & efficiently, reducing soot & particulate. With less soot & particulate, the DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) does not plug as fast, requiring fewer regenerative (regen) burn cycles to burn off the soot. Since regen burn cycles require the use of diesel fuel and DEF, using DMIB DEF Reducer reduces diesel fuel and DEF consumption.
Plus, it costs less than 4 cents to treat a gallon of diesel fuel with DMIB DEF Reducer to receive all these benefits:
• Helps Increase Fuel Mileage
• Reduces Regenerative Burn Cycles
• Greatly Reduces DEF Usage
• Reduces Injector Stiction
• Effective in all diesel fuels including ULSD and biodiesel blends
• Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) Compliant
• Ultra-Concentrated Formula
• Reduces Labor and Downtime Costs
• Saves you valuable Time & Money
More Information & Where to Find
Visit www.B3CFuel.com to learn more about Diesel Mechanic In A Bottle DEF Reducer and B3C’S complete line of GAS, DIESEL, and OIL solutions so you can FIX, MAINTAIN, PROTECT, and PREVENT PROBLEMS with, all your engines and equipment.
