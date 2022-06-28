Dinger Squad and Billionaires Row Are Dropping An NFT Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinger Squad and Billionaires Row Founder William Benson are releasing an NFT that puts a twist on the traditional baseball collectibles.
Dinger Squad founders consist of Raul Sanchez, William Benson, Seth Soliz, Garrett Bass, and Rupert Soliz, and are all former baseball players themselves. Along with Senior Advisors Kevin Bass and Trenidad Hubbard who are professional baseball legends.
The NFTs consist of characters who resemble iconic figures from the past. Fireball is a pitcher who can throw over 125mph, Bolt is the fastest outfielder that can run up to 35.9 (feet/second), and Revolt is the first female pitcher. She represents the significance of women playing baseball during the war while men were away on duty.
There are 9 ball players, 9 collections, each coming with 1,111 rare traits for a total of 9,999 NFTs that are ready to be minted to collectors. Dinger Squad plan includes a roadmap of 9 phases to coincide with 9 innings.
Dinger Squad NFTs are developed as ERC-721A tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. (A) meaning Azuki, which is an improved mint function with significant gas savings. Minting multiple NFTs in a single transaction.
Interested collectors can mint now at dingersquad.io. Rookie Level closes Monday, June 27th (11:59PM CST), and Triple AAA Leve closes Monday, July 25th. Public minting starts Aug 5th. Pre-sale minting begins on Tuesday, June 28th for Rookie Level and Tuesday, July 26th for Triple AAA Level.
For more information on the NFTs, visit https://www.dingersquad.io
Jane Owen
