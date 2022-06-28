Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,005 in the last 365 days.

Dinger Squad and Billionaires Row Are Dropping An NFT Series

NEW YORK , NY , UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinger Squad and Billionaires Row Founder William Benson are releasing an NFT that puts a twist on the traditional baseball collectibles.

Dinger Squad founders consist of Raul Sanchez, William Benson, Seth Soliz, Garrett Bass, and Rupert Soliz, and are all former baseball players themselves. Along with Senior Advisors Kevin Bass and Trenidad Hubbard who are professional baseball legends.

The NFTs consist of characters who resemble iconic figures from the past. Fireball is a pitcher who can throw over 125mph, Bolt is the fastest outfielder that can run up to 35.9 (feet/second), and Revolt is the first female pitcher. She represents the significance of women playing baseball during the war while men were away on duty.

There are 9 ball players, 9 collections, each coming with 1,111 rare traits for a total of 9,999 NFTs that are ready to be minted to collectors. Dinger Squad plan includes a roadmap of 9 phases to coincide with 9 innings.

Dinger Squad NFTs are developed as ERC-721A tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. (A) meaning Azuki, which is an improved mint function with significant gas savings. Minting multiple NFTs in a single transaction.

Interested collectors can mint now at dingersquad.io. Rookie Level closes Monday, June 27th (11:59PM CST), and Triple AAA Leve closes Monday, July 25th. Public minting starts Aug 5th. Pre-sale minting begins on Tuesday, June 28th for Rookie Level and Tuesday, July 26th for Triple AAA Level.

For more information on the NFTs, visit https://www.dingersquad.io

Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
email us here

You just read:

Dinger Squad and Billionaires Row Are Dropping An NFT Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.