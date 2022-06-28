Paysharp Slashed Prices to Flat Rupees 5 Per Transaction
Paysharp is an Indian B2B focused fintech company, Paysharp slashed prices to Flat 5 Rupees Per Transaction ( INR 5 is Less than $0.07).CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paysharp slashed price to flat INR 5 (Less than $0.07) as fee per transaction for Virtual account and UPI product. They can pay only INR 5 / transaction for UPI and Virtual account products. Paysharp’s pricing is not based on transaction ticket size, only based on the number of transactions. Even though the transaction ticket size is INR 50,000.00 Paysharp charges a flat fee of INR 5 as transaction fee.
What is Virtual Accounts
Virtual Accounts are the same as bank accounts which accept NEFT / IMPS / RTGS / UPI payment methods which do not have any upper payment limit. Businesses can use virtual accounts to collect high ticket size payments without any reconciliation issues.
What is UPI
Unified Payments Interface is the leading payment method in India. Alternative to card based payment which dominates the Indian payment ecosystem both offline and online. Used for micro to medium value transactions.
Payment APIs
Paysharp is an API-first company, Paysharp offers enterprise grade complete APIs for businesses to easily integrate with their application to collect frictionless payments. Paysharp solutions are battle tested and few of the unicorns are their clients.
Paysharp provides a complete collection solution, Paysharp’s UPI payment has features such as mobile intent, collection request and dynamic QR code. Businesses can easily integrate UPI or virtual account solutions. Paysharp only charges a flat fee of INR 5 per transaction as platform fee from business, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage based pricing. Paysharp’s payment solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unlimited scales.
Offerings:
Flat INR 5/ pricing per transaction as platform fee
Complete API stack for UPI and Virtual account
API-first design
User friendly Dashboard
Sandbox environment for development & testing
Industry best success rate
Outstanding ongoing support
Infinitely scalable
Krishna kumar
Paysharp Pvt Ltd
+914446314875 ext.
email us here